City of Yuma seeks online votes for $20,000 parks grant

Yuma, Arizona - Grants helped the City of Yuma secure funds needed to make the recent improvements to Joe Henry Optimist Center. Now, the City needs your help in the quest for its next opportunity.

​The City of Yuma needs members of the public to assist in the quest for another $20,000 grant to help improve one of our local parks. The National Recreation and Parks Association (NRPA) and the Walt Disney Company issued U.S. cities a challenge in a contest called Meet Me at the Park Earth Month. To win, residents must nominate their city online. The City with the most votes at the end of April wins $20,000.

Residents ages 18 and over are allowed to nominate Yuma once each day during the month of April at this page on the NRPA’s website: https://www.nrpa.org/our-work/partnerships/initiatives/meet-me-at-the-park/

(Thos reading a printed version of this release can find this link on this article on the home page of the City's website, https://www.yumaaz.gov .)

“We can do this, since a city smaller than Yuma (McAllen, TX) won this last year,” noted Parks and Recreation Director Debbie Wendt. “Please vote each day, and encourage friends, family and those with whom you work to vote each day also.”

The daily voting includes Saturdays and Sundays. Deadline is April 30.

Due to rising costs and a series of cost shifts from the state, the City had to raise some recreation program fees last year.

“Helping us win grants allows us to continue to improve our facilities as our community continues to grow,” Wendt said.