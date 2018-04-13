Credit and Debt Management

Yuma, Arizona - At some time in your life, you will most likely use credit to make an important purchase. On Saturday, April 21st, Money Management International will present “Credit and Debt Management” at 2:30 p.m. at the Main Library. Learn more about credit and how to use it wisely. All ages welcome.

There is no charge to attend.



This workshop is offered in conjunction with Thinking Money, a traveling exhibition designed to teach tweens, teens and the adults in their lives about money. The interactive, all-ages exhibit will be at the Main Library, 2951 S 21st Drive, through May 5th. The exhibit is free and open to the public during library hours, Monday-Thursday 9AM-9PM; Friday-Saturday 9AM-5PM.



For more information, call (928) 782-1871.



Thinking Money was created by the American Library Association (ALA) in partnership with the FINRA Investor Education Foundation.