Water Safety Matters

Yuma, Arizona - Although it may be a little “cool” still for many Yumans to be in the water (just 90s most days, right?), you may be considering some type of water recreation in the near future. Be sure of your equipment. Always wear an approved Personal Flotation Device (PFD) when you are boating. Inflatable “pool toys” are not “approved” PFDs. It is especially important for children to wear PFDs when in and on natural waterways.

Even adults should never swim alone. Always use the “buddy system”. Never leave children unsupervised around water, and this is even more critical around rivers and lakes. Be careful of your footing. Drop-offs and underwater snags can be hazardous. Sand bars on the river can be a particular hazard as sand may shift and currents may be fast. Children especially should keep PFDs on while on sand bars.

And NEVER swim in Canals, it’s not only against the law, it’s DANGEROUS!!!!!

For more information about fire and injury prevention classes we offer, contact the Yuma Fire Department Public Information Office at 928-373-4855