Annual Fair Housing Festival

Yuma, Arizona - The 10th annual Fair Housing Festival, celebrating 50 years of the federal Fair Housing Act, will take place 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 14, at the Joe Henry Optimist Center, 1793 S. 1st Avenue.

The festival, which is free to attend, is an opportunity to learn about housing resources and fair housing rights from a number of experienced and informed participants.

This year’s Yuma Housing Festival will focus around the theme of Healthy Homes/Healthy Communities. Area organizations will be on hand to answer questions and provide information on resources and programs available to help obtain and maintain housing, gardening resources, inclusive communities, and do-it-yourself demonstration on basic home maintenance. Visitors will be able to participate in games and receive small giveaways.

On April 11, 1968, President Lyndon Johnson signed the federal Fair Housing Act, which prohibited discrimination concerning the sale, rental and financing of housing based on race, religion, national origin, gender, disability and family status.

“This year, we Arizonans join all Americans in celebrating the 50th anniversary of the federal Fair Housing Act,” said Adriana Medrano, neighborhood services specialist with the City of Yuma. “We are encouraged to learn more about our rights and responsibilities under the act as a part of National Fair Housing Month. Americans are reminded that all citizens are entitled to the same fair housing rights when seeking to rent, own, buy or insure a home, and they are free to take action if they suspect discrimination.”

Additionally, the community is invited to observe the proclamation of April as Fair Housing Awareness Month at 5 p.m. Friday, April 13, at the Yuma Art Center, 254 S. Main St. Deputy Mayor Gary Knight is expected to read the proclamation.

The 10th annual Yuma Housing Festival is co-sponsored by City of Yuma, Yuma County, Western Arizona Council of Governments, Housing Authority City of Yuma, and Southwest Fair Housing Council.