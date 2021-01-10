Arizona Coyotes Announce Limited Capacity for January Home Games

Sports News

Glendale, Arizona - The Arizona Coyotes announced today a limited seating capacity for the team's home games at Gila River Arena for the month of January. The City of Glendale recently approved the 25 percent capacity. A maximum of 3,450 fans will be allowed at the Coyotes home and season opener on January 14 versus the San Jose Sharks as well as the club's five (5) other home games during the month.

The Coyotes will work with Gila River Arena and the City of Glendale to determine the seating capacity for each month throughout the 2021 NHL season.

"The health and safety of our fans, players, coaches, and staff has been our top priority throughout this process and we are looking forward to beginning the season with a limited capacity of seating for our fans," said Coyotes President & CEO Xavier Gutierrez. "We have been working diligently with the City of Glendale, state and federal authorities, medical experts, and the NHL to ensure that we have a safe environment at Gila River Arena. We are confident that the innovative and tech-enabled services we have in place will protect the health and safety of our fans. We are excited about the upcoming NHL season and are ready to welcome our great fans back!"

The Coyotes and Gila River Arena have put in place a series of initiatives to create a safe environment for all fans who attend games. A variety of safety measures upon reopening include socially distanced seating, full digital ticketing, cashless transactions, pre-paid touchless parking, the installation of sanitizer stations throughout the venue, enhanced sanitation measures and additional food preparation protocols at all concessions, ingress, egress, fan flow circulation, and a no bag policy. All fans and arena employees will be required to wear a mask when not actively eating or drinking and no smoking will be allowed outside on the patios.

In addition, Gila River Arena will be equipped with VenueShield, a comprehensive and best-in-class program that has been deployed at more than 325 facilities around the world. VenueShield will provide the highest levels of safety, security and consumer confidence, in alignment with approvals from local government officials and health care experts.

The Coyotes will also request that all fans attending home games at Gila River Arena use CLEAR's Health Pass app. Health Pass is a mobile app product by CLEAR, which securely connects a person's verified identity to multiple layers of COVID-19 related insights to reduce public health risk. Health Pass was a key part of the National Hockey League's safe, successful 2020 Stanley Cup Playoff bubbles and now the same technology will be used to help Coyotes fans return to home games with greater peace of mind.

To use Health Pass, fans download the free CLEAR app and follow the quick and easy enrollment process. Before the game, fans simply open Health Pass on the CLEAR app, verify their identity with a selfie, and answer a series of health survey questions. Fans are issued a red or green result on their Health Pass app. Upon arrival, fans show their green Health Pass for seamless, touchless entry.

Coyotes Season Ticket Members will have first priority to purchase tickets based on their tenure. The Coyotes have created socially distanced seating pods so fans can enjoy the game in a safe environment. Due to physical distancing guidelines, the Coyotes cannot guarantee that season ticket members will be able to sit in their usual seats.

The Coyotes are also introducing a Flexible Spending Account for Season Ticket Members who will not attend all home games this season. The Flexible Spending Account will provide Season Ticket Members with an opportunity to select games before they are available to the general public. Season Ticket Members who choose not to attend games this season can apply their funds to 2021-22 season.

The Coyotes will utilize a new technology for Season Ticket Members this season called Season Share where fans can redeem their account credit and select seats for games they are interested in attending within one platform. The Coyotes will also be using a new mobile app called Venue Next that will make it easier for fans to access their mobile tickets for home games. Venue Next will also provide real-time updates to fans for home games.

The Coyotes are introducing new all-inclusive four (4) and six (6) person Mini Suites/Loges at Gila River Arena for the 2021 season. These suites are safe, secure, affordable, and ideal for small family/friend gatherings or to entertain and reward your best clients and employees. These brand new private mini suites/loges are conveniently located on the arena's semi-private 1100/1200 suite levels and will provide guests with a worry free socially distanced way to watch all the great Coyotes action this season.

For more information regarding Coyotes tickets or suites, please call 480-563-PUCK or visit https://www.ArizonaCoyotes.com.