Sports News

New Orleans, Louisiana - With the potential landfall of Hurricane Ida in the New Orleans area, the Saints announced Friday morning that they have changed the kickoff time for Saturday's preseason finale at the Caesars Superdome from 7 p.m. Central time to noon.

The change makes the kickoff of the game in Arizona at 10 a.m.

The adjustment does not affect the Cardinals' outbound travel schedule - they are still arriving in New Orleans early evening Friday. But the team departs from road trips immediately after games, so the change gives the Cards an extra seven hours ahead of any potential weather.

The Saints made the decision after discussions with New Orleans city officials, the National Weather Service, the NFL and Homeland Security.