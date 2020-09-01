Practice makes perfect

Sports News

Wheeling, West Virginia - “Golf is deceptively simple and endlessly complicated,” according to famed links-man Arnold Palmer. The legendary medalist earned the nickname, The King of Golf, for his prowess on the fairways and proof of his skill are the 21 holes-in-one with which he is credited, says the Association of Mature American Citizens.

West Virginian Rocco Figaretti has only one hole-in-one under his belt, but he has plenty of time ahead of him to rack up his share of aces. The four-year-old amazed onlookers at Oglebay Park in Wheeling, WV recently with his skill and dedication; his dad, Mario, remarked that “to say I'm proud would be an understatement." The boy wonder has been playing since he was three and, obviously, spends a great deal of his time practicing.