Arizona Coyotes and GM Ahron Cohen Mutually Agree to Part Ways

Glendale, Arizona - Arizona Coyotes Chairman & Governor Alex Meruelo announced today that the team and its President and CEO Ahron Cohen, have mutually agreed to part ways.

After a successful transition, both parties agreed that the timing of Cohen's departure would be best at this juncture.

"I would like to thank Ahron for his great work before and through my purchase of the team, and for his leadership over the past year, including during these very challenging times," said Meruelo.

"I would like to thank Mr. Meruelo for allowing me the opportunity to lead this incredible franchise during this transition from his acquisition," said Cohen. "I wish him and the team all the best and will continue to root for the Coyotes."

Team ownership is committed to ensuring strong executive leadership and will immediately begin a search to fill the role of President and CEO.