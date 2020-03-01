Batter Up! Spring Training Is Back

Sports News

Phoenix, Arizona - It’s Spring Training time in Arizona. That means unbeatable weather, abundant baseball and thousands of tourists and visitors to our state.

Data indicates Arizona’s Cactus League had an estimated economic impact of more than $644 million in 2018 and supports more than 6,400 annual jobs in the state.

The Cactus League began in 1947 with just two major league teams: the New York Giants and the Cleveland Indians. Now, with fifteen big league clubs and ten ballparks, the greater metropolitan Phoenix area hosts the largest concentration of professional baseball facilities in the nation — all within an hour’s drive.

The Cactus League includes the Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Indians, Colorado Rockies, Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers, Oakland Athletics, San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants, Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers.

