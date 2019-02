Sports News

Glendale, Arizona - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations & General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have signed forward Conor Garland to a two-year contract extension through the 2020-21 season. As per club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

"Conor has come onto our team and made an impact through his work ethic and willingness to get to the net and score goals," said Chayka. "He's a great success story for our organization as a later round pick and the development process he went through to get here. We're thrilled to get him signed long-term."

The 22-year-old Garland has registered 12-3-15 and 10 penalty minutes (PIM) in 36 games with the Coyotes this season. He is tied for third on the team in goals and power-play goals (four).

"I'm very thankful and honored to be a part of the Coyotes for the next two years," said Garland. "We have a very special group here and I'm looking forward to helping us build a winning culture here in the desert."

The 5-foot-10, 165-pound native of Scituate, MA also recorded 8-11-19 with 20 PIM and a plus-11 rating in 18 games with the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL) this season. He was selected as a 2019 AHL All-Star.

Garland registered 104-224-328 and 218 PIM in 206 games with the Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL), leading the League in points in 2014-15 and 2015-16. He also earned the 2015 Michel Briere Trophy (Most Valuable Player). He was originally drafted by the Coyotes in the fifth round (123rd overall) in the 2015 Entry Draft.