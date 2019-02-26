Coyotes Recall Christian Dvorak From AHL

Sports News

Glendale, Arizona - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have recalled center Christian Dvorak from the Tucson Roadrunners, the club's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.

The 23-year-old Dvorak has been out all season with an upper body injury. He recently played in two games with the Roadrunners during his conditioning stint.

Dvorak has registered 30-40-70 and 44 penalty minutes (PIM) in 156 career games with the Coyotes. He recorded a career-high 37 points in 78 games with the team last season.

The 6-foot, 195-pound native of Palos, IL was originally drafted by the Coyotes in the second round (58th overall) in the 2014 Entry Draft.