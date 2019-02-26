Arizona Coyotes Acquire Chaput from Montreal in Exchange for Weal

Sports News

Glendale, Arizona - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced yesterday that the Coyotes have acquired center Michael Chaput from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for center Jordan Weal.

The 26-year-old Chaput has registered 0-5-5 and 14 penalty minutes (PIM) in 32 games with the Canadiens this season.

The 6-foot-2, 199-pound native of Ile Bizard, QC has recorded 6-16-22 and 76 PIM in 167 career NHL games with the Columbus Blue Jackets, Vancouver Canucks and Canadiens.

He was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in the third round (89th overall) in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft.

The 26-year-old Weal has registered 4-7-11 and 16 penalty minutes (PIM) in 47 games with the Coyotes and Flyers this season.