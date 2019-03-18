Arizona Cardinals Cheerleaders To Hold Tryouts March 30

Sports News

Glendale, Arizona - The Cardinals cheerleaders will hold open tryouts for the 2019 squad at 9 a.m.on Saturday, March 30 at State Farm Stadium.

Tryouts are open to those 18 and older. Applicants are encouraged to complete the online registration by Thursday, March 28. All rounds of competition are closed to the public.

More information about the Cardinals cheerleaders, the audition process and the online application can be found at www.azcardinals.com/cheerleaders/auditions/ and on Twitter at @azcardscheer.

Applicants are encouraged to email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. with any questions.

The Cardinals cheerleaders perform at all home games and also make an impact in the community by attending over 200 events throughout the year.