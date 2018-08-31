Phoenix Suns to Hold Training Camp at Northern Arizona University from September 25-28

Flagstaff, Arizona - In preparation for the 2018-19 season, the Phoenix Suns will return to Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff for training camp from September 25-28. The Suns’ week of camp will conclude with an Open Practice that will be held at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix on Saturday, September 29 at Noon.

The Suns’ training camp workouts at NAU will be held at the J.C. Rolle Activity Center from September 25-28. This will be the sixth-straight year and 22nd time overall that NAU and the City of Flagstaff will host Suns training camp. Phoenix first used Flagstaff as a training camp site in 1986 and held camp there for 16 of 19 years from 1986 through 2004.

Following the Suns’ week of training camp, the team will host an Open Practice at Talking Stick Resort Arena on Saturday, September 29 at Noon. More details on this free, fan-friendly event will follow.

The Suns will open the 2018-19 regular season at Talking Stick Resort Arena when they host the Dallas Mavericks in the Coca-Cola & Fry’s Food Stores Tip Off on Wednesday, October 17 at 7:30 p.m. Single-game tickets for all Suns home games are on sale now at Suns.com. Call 602-379-SUNS to purchase season ticket Sixth Man Memberships. Download the Official Suns Mobile App to stay connected with access to team news, highlights, stats, videos and more.