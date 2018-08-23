Arizona Coyotes Announce Multi-Year Partnership with Streets of New York

Glendale, Arizona - The Arizona Coyotes announced today that the team has agreed to a new, multi-year partnership with Streets of New York. As the 'Official Pizza of the Arizona Coyotes,' fans will be able to purchase Streets of New York pizza and menu items at all Coyotes home games and Gila River Arena events.

"We are proud to announce Streets of New York as the new official pizza partner of the Arizona Coyotes," said Coyotes' President and CEO Ahron Cohen. "Two of our core initiatives as an organization are to provide an outstanding fan experience at every one of our home games and to build strong relationships with local brands who play a significant role in the Phoenix community. Streets of New York has been in the Valley for over 40 years and has received recognition for producing the best pizza in Phoenix on numerous occasions. We know our fans will enjoy eating their delicious pizza at our games this season."

As part of the agreement, Streets of New York locations and branding will be installed at Gila River Arena. Additionally, the team will host several viewing parties during Coyotes' away games at Streets of New York locations throughout the Valley.

"Streets of New York is extremely proud to be a part of the Arizona Coyotes hockey family for this new season as their 'Official Pizza' at Gila River Arena," said Lorrie Glaeser, President/ CEO, Streets of New York. "Our Employees, family and myself are looking forward to a very successful season of hockey for the team and their loyal followers.

Streets of New York has been serving its 'Pizza, Wings, Salads and more' in the Valley for 42 years. Our Arena connection with Arizona Coyotes hockey allows us to expand our brand to our loyal followers and introduce ourselves to those with discriminating tastes for quality."

ABOUT STREETS OF NEW YORK

Founded in 1976, Streets of New York is a neighborhood restaurant that serves authentic New York style pizza and pasta dishes to 25 locations and currently has 21 locations throughout the Metro Phoenix area, two locations in Prescott and two in Las Vegas. The New Times has recognized Streets of New York as having the "Best Pizza in Phoenix" for several years. Streets of New York has also been named "Best Pizza in Phoenix" by AZCentral.com.

For Coyotes ticket information, please visit ArizonaCoyotes.com or call 480-563-PUCK (7825).