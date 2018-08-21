Speak of the Devils

Scottsdale, Arizona - CRC Broadcasting Company, local owner of KQFN 1580 AM “The Fanatic” is happy to announce that “Speak of the Devils”, the long-running Arizona State Athletics podcast, will join their lineup Wednesdays at 7pm. Effective August 22th.

Hosted by Arizona State alumni Joe Healey and Brad Denny. Speak of the Devils Podcast which debuted August 2011, features a wide variety of guests, ranging from coaches and players, Arizona State legends and prominent local and national media figures.

Denny, a 2004 ASU graduate, has covered ASU since 2010 and previously served as Managing Editor of House of Sparky from 2011-2013. Denny has been a sports producer at 3TV/CBS 5 since 2013.

Healey, a 2006 ASU grad, has been a staff writer for DevilsDigest.com since 2007 and is also the son of the Voice of the Sun Devils, Tim Healey. Healey is co-owner of College Bar & Grill, who will serve as the program’s title sponsor.

“We are incredibly excited for Speak of the Devils to join our growing line up of local shows,” said Ron Cohen, President/CEO of CRC Broadcasting Company. “It’s terrific that The Fanatic is adding great content specific to ASU sports to our diverse weekly line up!”

The Fanatic (KQFN-AM), an all-sports radio station, debuted in the Valley in February 2017 on 1580AM and is simulcast on two Valley FM channels, 99.3 (Greater Phoenix) and 95.9 (East Valley). The one AM and two FM channel simulcast will enable Valley wide listening of the Fanatic, unprecedented in Valley radio.

The Fanatic features content from CBS Sports Radio and SB Nation Radio, including the popular Jim Rome Show, live college and pro games, plus over 12 hours of daily local sports talk programming. The station’s weekday lineup includes:

The Morning Fanatics with Shawn Crespin and Mike Bauer 6am-10am

CBS Sports Radio’s Jim Rome 10am-12pm

Fouhy on The Fanatic with ABC 15’s Craig Fouhy 12pm-1pm

The Daily Blender with Jeffry O’Brien and Eric Cohen 1pm-3pm

Roc and Manuch with Mike ‘Roc’ Muraco, Dan Manucci 3pm-6pm

The Fanatic is the home for all Statewide and Phoenix area prep sports (AIA Radio Network), NASCAR (MRN/PRN), The Arizona Rattlers, Grand Canyon University Men’s Basketball and both NCAA Football and NFL live games.