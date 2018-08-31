Phoenix Suns Preseason Tickets Are on Sale Now

Phoenix, Arizona - The Phoenix Suns Monday announced that tickets for the team’s three preseason home games at Talking Stick Resort Arena are on sale now at Suns.com. Tickets start at just $10 and fans will have the opportunity to get a first-look at the 2018-19 Suns team in action.

The Suns will begin preseason play on Monday, Oct. 1 at home vs. the Sacramento Kings. The Suns will also host the New Zealand Breakers of Australasia’s National Basketball League (NBL) on Wednesday, Oct. 3 and the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, Oct. 5. The Suns’ matchup against New Zealand marks the second consecutive year the club has hosted a team from the NBL, defeating the Brisbane Bullets 114-93 during the 2017 preseason.

The Suns will open the 2018-19 regular season at Talking Stick Resort Arena when they host the Dallas Mavericks in the Coca-Cola & Fry’s Food Stores Tip Off on Wednesday, Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m. Single-game tickets for all Suns home games are on sale now at Suns.com. Call 602-379-SUNS to purchase season ticket SixthMan Memberships. Download the Official Suns Mobile App to stay connected with access to team news, highlights, stats, videos and more.

2018 PHOENIX SUNS PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Mon., October 1

Sacramento Kings

Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix

7 p.m.

Wed., October 3

New Zealand Breakers (NBL)

Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix

7 p.m.

Fri., October 5

Portland Trail Blazers

Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix

7 p.m.

Mon., October 8

Golden State Warriors

Oracle Arena, Oakland

7 p.m.

Wed., October 10

Portland Trail Blazers

Moda Center, Portland

7 p.m.

All times listed are Phoenix times

Home games will be streamed live on Suns.com through the RISE Network

All games will be carried on the team’s flagship radio home, 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station