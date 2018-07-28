Arizona Coyotes to Play in Rookie Tournament in Las Vegas

Glendale, Arizona - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes will participate in a rookie tournament hosted by the Vegas Golden Knights from September 8-11. Arizona will play three games during the tournament including vs. San Jose on Sept. 8, at Los Angeles on Sept. 9 and at Anaheim on Sept. 11. All games will be held at City National Arena in Las Vegas.

Arizona's rookies will report for rookie camp at Gila River Arena on Sept. 6 for medicals and fitness testing followed by an on-ice practice on Sept. 7 before traveling to Las Vegas.

The following is a schedule of events for the tournament.

Saturday, Sept. 8

Arizona vs. San Jose: 3 p.m. (City National Arena at Vegas)

Sunday, Sept. 9

Arizona at Los Angeles: 3 p.m. (City National Arena at Vegas)

Monday, Sept. 10

Practice day, no games

Tuesday, Sept. 11

Arizona at Anaheim: 11 a.m. (City National Arena at Vegas)