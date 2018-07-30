SDSU Football’s Josh Bringuel Earns Athlete CRUSH Catalyst Award

San Diego, California - San Diego State sophomore linebacker Josh Bringuel recently earned the Athlete CRUSH College Impact Catalyst Award, which goes out to an individual who takes initiative to make a change, and who gets involved with or starts initiatives to do good in their community or the world around them.

It is one of the three College Impact Awards, which recognizes student-athletes who have made a significant impact on the university, the community, or any others contribution to the world around them, through outstanding dedication, competence, selflessness or leadership. The awards encompass all student-athletes at all levels of collegiate athletics.

The other two awards were the Lead Award (leader on and off the field) and the RAK Award (random acts of kindness). Each of the three winners received a $531 donation in their name to a charity of their choice. Bringuel chose Amor Ministries in San Diego, which is committed to serving alongside families in need by building homes through transformational impact trip opportunities.

Working with Amor Ministries, Bringuel helped build a house for the needy in Tijuana, Mexico, in May. Bringuel brought along fellow football player Neil Boudreau, track and field athletes Taylor Alexander and Hannah Taylor, and lacrosse players Ryli Quinn and Lexi Tan. Starting from scratch, the group built the small structure in just under four days, while working with the Tijuana community.

Bringuel has also shown initiative by coaching youth flag football teams, including last year with one team of fifth and sixth graders, and another of seventh and eighth graders. Bringuel reached out to teammate Parker Houston and former player Trenton Fincher, and the trio coached both squads.

Additionally, Bringuel has worked with at-risk youths, while volunteering at Shop with a Jock and Read Across America. Bringuel is slated to be the vice president of San Diego State’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) for the upcoming school year.

Bringuel enters his redshirt sophomore season third on the depth chart at middle linebacker. Bringuel, who will look to see action on the field for the first time this year for SDSU, played his high school ball at Bellarmine Prep in San Jose, Calif., where he was a two-time first-team all-WCAL selection.

San Diego State finished 2017 with a 10-3 record, its school-record third consecutive season with at least 10 victories. The Aztecs are one of just seven schools in the nation to win at least 10 games in three straight seasons (also Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Wisconsin). SDSU is scheduled to return seven starters on offense and seven on defense, along with its kicker and punter.

Season tickets and mini-plans are now available through the Aztec Ticket Office, while single-game tickets go on sale on Wednesday, August 1 at 9 a.m. PT. Fans can purchase tickets through GoAztecs.com, over the phone by calling (619) 283-7378, or by visiting SDCCU Stadium's Window E, Monday-Friday between 9 a.m. PT and 5 p.m. PT.

The Aztecs kick off their season at Stanford on Friday, Aug. 31, and begin a three-game homestand against Sacramento State on Saturday, September 8.