GolfLogix is now the most complete game improvement app around

Scottsdale, Arizona - With the addition of its breakthrough Putt Breaks feature, GolfLogix is now the most complete game improvement app around. It provides amateur golfers with intelligent 3D green maps, accurate GPS distances, in-round pro-level stat and club tracking, and more! From tee to green, GolfLogix provides golfers with the information they need to reduce strokes and Play Smarter.

"This is one of the most innovative products the industry has ever seen," says Kellie Stenzel, GOLF Magazine Top 100 teacher and PGA master professional/LPGA member*. "GolfLogix helps me navigate and manage courses so much easier than by just looking with the naked eye. If I need GolfLogix as a professional, amateur golfers will benefit from using this game-changing app."



Offering over 35,000 interactive 3D course maps, virtually every golf course in the world is mapped to give users the exact distance to any point on the fairway or green, as well as every hazard and layup spot. With the information for thousands of courses right in their pocket, GolfLogix users can play every course like it's their home course.

The app also allows its users to analyze stats and scores for every round with pro-level stat and patented club tracking, in addition to the all-new Putt Breaks feature. Combining innovative 3D mapping technology with the information from yardage books used by the pros, Putt Breaks gives users a whole new level of insight into the contours of the green. With intelligent one-touch putt reading, users can now analyze greens before hitting their approach shot and read putts in a matter of seconds.

Experience A New Way to Play with GolfLogix. Download the App and Get a FREE 30-Day Trial of Putt Breaks!

About GolfLogix: GolfLogix is the complete game improvement app with more than 4 million users worldwide. Dedicated to offering golfers the most advanced green mapping, GPS solutions, and stats tracking at an accessible price, GolfLogix helps improve performance on the golf course.

Founded in 1999, GolfLogix was the first to introduce handheld GPS to the golf industry and holds a U.S. patent for its unique GPS and club tracking application. Based in Scottsdale, AZ, GolfLogix has been professionally mapping courses for more than 19 years-owning the largest, most up-to-date golf course database in the world.

In 2009, the rapid advancement of smartphone technology allowed GolfLogix to develop an easy-to-use application that provides precise GPS distances. In addition, GolfLogix has in-round pro-level stat tracking, scorekeeping, and the game-changing feature Putt Breaks.