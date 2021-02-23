The Inheritance one lucky dog

Living Section

Nashville, Tennessee - Eight-year-old Lulu of Nashville, Tennessee was 88-year-old Bill Dorris’ beneficiary when he passed away, leaving her $5 million, according to the Association of Mature American Citizens.

The lucky dog – that’s right, Lulu is a border collie – was, indeed, Dorris’ best friend, says Martha Burton. Dorris did a lot of traveling during his lifetime and Burton looked after the pup when he was away and so he designated her in his will to be the dog’s care giver. A conservator, who is managing Dorris’ estate reimburses her for the costs of Lulu’s care. It is very unlikely that those costs could possibly use up the dog’s inheritance although Ms. Burton jokingly told a reporter that she’d like to try.