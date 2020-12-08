An easy win

Living Section

Yuma, Arizona - Why strain your brain trying to win the lottery by coming up with a set of random numbers? The South African Lottery Commission says that a very lucky winner of a recent PowerBall drawing took home a prize equal to about 370,000 U.S. dollars with a numbers pick of the not-so-random sequence 5-6-7-8-9-10, according to the Association of Mature American Citizens.

The Commission says it uses a random number generator, but that sometimes it can come up with a simple sequence, though it’s rare.