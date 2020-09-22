The longest walk

Living Section

Yuma, Arizona - Doctors will tell you that, ideally, seniors should walk about one to one-and-a-half miles per week to stay healthy, according to the Association of Mature American Citizens. But, Brad Hathaway’s doctor suggested that he walk at least three miles a day to deal with what was ailing him when he was in his mid-fifties and Brad took the advice “to heart,” as they say.

He’s 88 years old now and in fine fettle. In fact, he’s been walking an average of three to 10 miles a day all this time. He’s been keeping track of his mileage and figures that he is in a few days he will have circumnavigated the earth, so to speak, having walked 24,901 since the day he started.