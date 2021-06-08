How much is your ‘snack’ worth?

Living Section

Yuma, Arizona - Chicken McNuggets can be addictive, so much so that an aficionado might go to great lengths to bite down on one, says the Association of Mature American Citizens. Take the bidder at an eBay auction that paid nearly $100,000 for a single, but special, McNugget at an eBay auction.

The bidding started at just 99 cents but quickly attracted “hungry” buyers who upped the ante at an alarming rate. The winner outbid 184 would-be buyers by offering $99,997 for the single McNugget, which sells for about 45 cents at McDonald’s. Why? Because this particular McNugget looks just like a character in Among-Us, a popular video game. The question is: will the buyer enshrine his or her purchase or eat it? The seller promised to deliver the nugget before its expiration date and even offered to include a packet of sauce, saying "I have Szechuan and at buyers request will ship some with the nugget."