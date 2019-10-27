Science, crafts, and fun Wellton Style

Living Section

Wellton, Arizona - Children and teens are invited to the Wellton Library for science, crafts, and fun! There is no charge to attend any program.

Please note, the library will close at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27th, and remain closed on Thursday, November 28th and Friday, November 29th, in observance of Thanksgiving. Regular hours will resume Saturday, November 30th.



Friday, November 1st, 8th, 15th, 22nd @ 2:00 p.m.

Games & Gaming

Whether you prefer board games or video games, game enthusiasts of all ages will find something to enjoy playing! Teens and adults can also try out the Oculus GO virtual reality system.



Saturday, November 2nd @ 2:00 p.m.

Día de los Muertos

Celebrate Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) by crafting nicho and papel picado, and enjoy Pan dulce, hot chocolate, and empanadas!



Tuesday, November 5th @ 10:30 a.m.

Bilingual Storytime

Parents and children can participate in stories, rhymes, and songs in English and Spanish. Bilingual Storytime is held the first Tuesday of every month.



Tuesday, November 5th, 12th, 19th, 26th @ 3:45 p.m.

Creative Lab

Teens (age 13-17) are invited to explore their creative abilities through painting, drawing, crafting, building, experimenting, computing, and more! This month, join us for Morse Code Bracelets, Straw Mazes, Bridge Building, and Autumn Tree Painting.



Wednesday, November 6th, 13th, 20th @ 3:45 p.m.

Children’s Craft

Youngsters age 4 and up are welcome to join us each week for a different craft. (Children under age 10, bring an adult assistant!) This month, make a Paper Plate Fox, Candy Corn People, and Popcorn & Skittles Turkeys!



Thursday, November 7th & 21st @ 3:45 p.m.

Builders Club

Ages 6-12 can unleash creativity through construction! Different building materials and challenges will be provided to facilitate critical thinking and learning through play. This month, join us for Steam Toy Penny Spinners and Lego Monster Trucks!



Saturday, November 9th & 23rd @ 2:00 p.m.

Family Movies

Enjoy a newly released family movie, complete with popcorn! All ages welcome.



Tuesday, November 12th, 19th, 26th @ 10:30 a.m.

Storytime

Young children can participate in stories, rhymes, songs, and crafts while building language and learning skills. Most beneficial for ages two to five years old.



Thursday, November 14th @ 3:45 p.m.

Library Lab

Ages 6-12 can participate in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics) challenges including experiments, projects, games, and other activities. This month, join us for a Pumpkin Volcano!



Saturday, November 16th @ 2:00 p.m.

Mason Jar Leaf Candle Holders

Make a candle holder using Mod Podge and autumn leaves.



Wednesday, November 20th @ 3:45 p.m.

Teen Movie

Enjoy popcorn and an afternoon movie with friends! Ages 13-17 welcome.



Wednesday, November 27th @ 2:00 p.m.

Children’s Craft

Youngsters age 4 and up are welcome to join us each week for a different craft. (Children under age 10, bring an adult assistant!) Today, join us for Thankful Turkey Books!



Saturday, November 30th @ 11:00 a.m.

Technology Petting Zoo

Join us anytime between 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. to get acquainted with different types of technology available on the market and in libraries. Watch a 3D printer build projects, play with a 3D pen, meet the coding-controlled Ozobots, and learn to operate other robotic devices!



The Wellton Library is located at 28790 San Jose Avenue in Wellton, AZ. For more information, call (928) 785-9575.