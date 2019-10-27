Living Section

Wellton, Arizona - Share your love of books and reading! The Wellton Library Book Club kicks off its winter reading schedule on Friday, November 1st. All are welcome to attend.

Friday, November 1st @ 10:00 a.m.

The Boys in the Boat by Daniel James Brown



Friday, November 15th @ 10:00 a.m.

The Wangs vs. The World by Jade Chang



A list of titles for November through March, as well as limited copies of each book, are available at the service desk.



The Wellton Library is located at 28790 San Jose Avenue in Wellton, Arizona. For more information, call (928) 785-9575.