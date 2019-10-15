Nutty story, indeed

Living Section

Pittsburg, Pennsylvania - Holly Persic had parked her car in the open in Allegheny County, over the weekend. She was off to the library on Monday morning and a squirrelly thing happened en route, according to the Association of Mature American Citizens.

She heard strange noises coming from the engine and smelled something burning, so she pulled over and opened the hood only to find a stash of some 200 walnuts in a bed of grass. Apparently squirrels were attracted by a walnut tree in the Persic yard and got busy gathering a supply of nuts for the winter, stashing them atop the auto’s engine block.