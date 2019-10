Living Section

Somerton, Arizona - The Somerton Library will host the 8th Annual Fall Festival on Saturday, October 26th, at 10:30 a.m. Families are invited to enjoy games and a fall storytime! Light refreshments will be served.

There is no charge to attend.



The Somerton Library is located at 240 Canal Street in Somerton, AZ. For more information, call (928) 627-2149.