Living Section

Cyprus - Ray Woolley is an exemplar for senior citizens, says the Association of Mature American Citizens. Woolley, saw action in World War II. It’s nearly 75 years since VE Day but Woolley’s sense of daring do is still intact.

The 96-year-old veteran recently broke the record for the oldest scuba diver, diving to a depth of 138 feet off the coast of Cyprus to explore a sunken ship. But, it is not the first time for Woolley. The record he broke is his own, which he established in 2018 when he broke the record he set in 2017. In a documentary focused on his life, he explains it this way: “I refuse to accept the fact that I’m getting old,” according to the Reuters news service.