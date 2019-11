Living Section

Yuma, Arizona - Guinness World Record holder Cory Nielsen finished building a penny pyramid with more than a million pennies last spring. He assembled the project without resorting to the use of an adhesive in quest of the title, reports the Association of Mature American Citizens.

It made it a lot easier for him to dismantle the 6,000 pound structure recently so that he could exchange the 1,030,315 pennies for 10,303 dollars and 15 cents.