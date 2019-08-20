This centenarian has the right stuff

Living Section

Seattle, Washington - She’s 103 years old, but that didn’t stop her from showing that she has the right stuff. According to the Association of Mature American Citizens, Seattle’s "Kitty" Hodges likely earned a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records when she jumped out of a plane at an altitude of 10,000 feet recently.

She was strapped to an instructor, but it still took guts. Evidence of her feat has been submitted to the folks at Guinness to prove that she is the oldest woman to make a tandem jump.