Wellton Library science, crafts, and fun

Wellton, Arizona - Children and teens are invited to the Wellton Library for science, crafts, and fun! There is no charge to attend any program.

Tuesday, September 3rd @ 10:30 a.m.

Bilingual Storytime

Parents and children can participate in stories, rhymes, and songs in English and Spanish. Bilingual Storytime is held the first Tuesday of every month.



Tuesday, September 3rd, 10th, 17th, 24th @ 3:45 p.m.

Creative Lab

Teens (age 13-17) are invited to explore their creative abilities through painting, drawing, crafting, building, experimenting, computing, and more! This month, join us for Dream Catchers, Black Out Poetry, DIY Hologram Projectors and Ferris Wheels.



Wednesday, September 4th, 11th, 18th, 25th @ 3:45 p.m.

Children’s Craft

Youngsters age 4 and up are welcome to join us each week for a different craft. (Children under age 10, bring an adult assistant!) This month, make Slinkydog Paper Chains, Paper Cuckoo Clocks, Arizona Sunsets, and Dinosaur Hats.



Thursday, September 5th & 19th @ 3:45 p.m.

Library Lab

Ages 6-12 can participate in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics) challenges including experiments, projects, games, and other activities. On September 5th, learn more about the life cycle of a frog. On September 19th, turn inkblots into unique artwork.



Friday, September 6th, 13th, 20th, 27th @ 2:00 p.m.

Games & Gaming

Whether you prefer board games or video games, game enthusiasts of all ages will find something to enjoy playing! Teens and adults can also try out the Oculus GO virtual reality system.



Tuesday, September 10th, 17th, 24th @ 10:30 a.m.

Storytime

Young children can participate in stories, rhymes, songs, and crafts while building language and learning skills. Most beneficial for ages two to five years old.



Thursday, September 12th & 26th @ 3:45 p.m.

Builders Club

Ages 6-12 can unleash creativity through construction! Different building materials and challenges will be provided to facilitate critical thinking and learning through play. This month, join us for Pizza Fractions and a Measuring Scavenger Hunt!



The Wellton Library is located at 28790 San Jose Avenue in Wellton, AZ. For more information, call (928) 785-9575.