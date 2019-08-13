Is she kidding?

Living Section

Manhattan Beach, California - Did revenge motivate the owner of the Manhattan Beach, “emoji house?” The Association of Mature American Citizens says that the speculation is Kathryn Kidd was indeed seeking retribution when she gave the exterior of her home a hot-pink paint job that has neighbors in an uproar.

It features large, colorful emoji-like figures, one of which is sticking its tongue out. It seems the home owner was recently fined $4,000 for illegally renting rooms to short-term visitors, which is against the law in Manhattan Beach. On the contrary says the homeowner, "it's a message to me to be positive and happy and love life."