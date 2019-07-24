Boy oh boy

Living Section

Brigham City, Utah - Police in Brigham City, recently received numerous calls about a young man -- a very young man -- had set up a roadside stand selling beer. The Association of Mature American Citizens reports that when the police went out to investigate they caught the underage entrepreneur red handed.

He was holding a sign with large block letters hawking “Ice Cold Beer.” But on closer inspection they saw the word “root” spelled out in very small letters between the words “Cold” and “Beer.” A very clever “marketing strategy,” said the police on the Brigham City Police Facebook page.