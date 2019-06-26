The long arm of the law

Living Section

Ames, Iowa - It happened in 1990 in Iowa. Fifteen-year-old Amy Rush was running away from home and hitched a ride. The Association of Mature American Citizens says the driver who picked her up was stopped for speeding and the officer gave the runaway teen a $35 ticket of her own for not wearing her seat belt.

Ms. Rush ignored the ticket lo these many years, but the law has a long reach and caught up with her, demanding she pay up. But she is offering resistance, declaring that she has no intention of paying the fine. She says the officer should have been more concerned with the fact that she was only 15 years old and running away from home.