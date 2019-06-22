Wellton Family Activities

Living Section

Wellton, Arizona - Children, teens, and adults are invited to the Wellton Library for the 2019 Summer Reading Program, science, crafts, and fun! There is no charge to attend any program.

Please note, the library will be closed Thursday, July 4th, for Independence Day.



Tuesday, July 2nd @ 10:30 a.m.

Bilingual Storytime

Parents and children can participate in stories, rhymes, and songs in English and Spanish. Bilingual Storytime is held the first Tuesday of every month.



Tuesday, July 2nd @ 2:00 p.m.

Galaxy Candles

Make your own candles and decorate them to look like the night sky. (Ages 13-17)



Wednesday, July 3rd, 10th, 17th, 24th, 31st @ 12:00 p.m.

Children’s Craft

Youngsters age 4 and up are welcome to join us each week for a different craft. (Children under age 10, bring an adult assistant!)



Wednesday, July 3rd @ 2:00 p.m.

Pluto Telescope Tour

Take a virtual tour of the Lowell Observatory’s Pluto Discovery Telescope. Learn how Clyde Tombaugh discovered Pluto in 1930 and see cool demonstrations that will give you clues as to what it might be like on Pluto. Streamed online by Todd Gonzales from the Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff.



Friday, July 5th & 19th @ 1:00 p.m.

Builders Club

Ages 6-12 can unleash creativity through construction! Different building materials and challenges will be provided to facilitate critical thinking and learning through play.



Friday, July 5th & 12th @ 2:00 p.m.

Teen Space/Sci-Fi Films

To coincide with the space-themed summer reading program, different science fiction/space movies are shown in the teen room, which is open to ages 13-17! All of the movies are rated PG-13.



Saturday, July 6th @ 2:00 p.m.

Galaxy Tiles

Put your creativity to use to make these starry sky tiles. All ages welcome. (Children under age 10, bring an adult assistant!)



Tuesday, July 9th, 16th, 23rd, 30th @ 10:30 a.m.

Storytime

Young children can participate in stories, rhymes, songs, and crafts while building language and learning skills. Most beneficial for ages two to five years old.



Tuesday, July 9th @ 2:00 p.m.

The Balloon Cowboy

Enjoy interactive storytimes with Arizona Rick, the Balloon Cowboy, and his amazing balloon creations!



Tuesday, July 9th @ 4:00 p.m.

Supernova Slime

Don’t let the stars get in your eyes as you make galaxy-themed slime! (Ages 13-17)



Thursday, July 11th, 18th, 25th @ 10:30 a.m.

BabyTime

Children ages 2 and younger will learn as they enjoy songs, movement activities, rhymes, a book, and playtime.

Thursday, July 11th & 25th @ 2:00 p.m.

Teen Tech Testing

Sample library-owned technology including 3D printing, small robots, virtual reality, coding, and more! (Ages 13-17)



Thursday, July 11th, 18th, 25th @ 4:00 p.m.

Family Games

Set aside Thursday afternoons/evenings to spend time playing games with family and friends. Bring your own game or use one of the almost 40 games available at the library!



Friday, July 12th & 26th @ 1:00 p.m.

Library Lab

Ages 6-12 can participate in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics) challenges including experiments, projects, games, and other activities. On July 12, children will simulate a nebula using simple chemical reactions, and on July 26, they will create Shadow Art.



Saturday, July 13th @ 2:00 p.m.

Summer Reading Grand Finale

Celebrate your summer reading accomplishments with pizza, ice cream, crafts, prizes, and space-age entertainment!



Tuesday, July 16th, 23rd, 30th @ 2:00 p.m.

Creative Lab

Teens (age 13-17) are invited to explore their creative abilities through painting, drawing, crafting, building, experimenting, computing, and more! This month, join us for tie-dye (please bring your own t-shirt), an Oreo Taste-Test Challenge, and a friend-themed craft.



Saturday, July 20th @ 2:00 p.m.

Christmas in July

None of the commercialism; all of the fun! Join us for crafts and other accoutrements of the holiday season. All ages welcome. (Children under age 10, bring an adult assistant!)



The Wellton Library is located at 28790 San Jose Avenue in Wellton, AZ. For more information, call (928) 785-9575.