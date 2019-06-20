A horn to toot

Living Section

Goodwater, Texas - Jeral Pope of Goodwater, earned the right to toot his own horn when he learned that the record keepers at Guinness picked his seven-year-old longhorn, Poncho, for what amounts to two world records. The Association of Mature American Citizens notes that Pope’s steer has the longest horns of any living longhorn and he has the “largest horn spread on a steer ever.”

Poncho’s rack measures more than ten and a half feet tip to tip giving this gentle giant a very intimidating look. But, according to Jeral’s son Dennis, "He's had so many people over the years stop by to see him, feeding him treats, that he’s turned into a wonderful big pet."