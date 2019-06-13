A wing and a prayer

Living Section

Yuma, Arizona - The Dutch airline KLM aims to make the future of air travel eco-friendly by building a plane with no fuselage. Instead, according to the Association of Mature American Citizens, passengers will be seated inside V-shaped wings.

KLM would use the Delft University of Technology’s Flying-V concept to execute its vision. The designers at Delft say the new configuration will enhance the airliner’s lift and significantly reduce drag. As one online observer put it: “This gives middle seat a whole new meaning.”