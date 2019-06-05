The Pandemic of Fatherless Sons

Living Section

Yuma, Arizona - On Sunday, June 16th millions of Americans will celebrate Father’s Day. Unfortunately for many, they will not be celebrating as a whole family.

The divorce rate is currently sitting around 50%, leading to many children being raised without a father in the home.

Author Stefan Aarnio says this has led to a masculinity crisis in America.

In his book “Hard Times Create String Men” Aarnio says it is the father’s role to teach his son important life lessons.

Where do we go from here now that many children grow up without a strong man to look up to?