Let the competition begin

Japan - The Japanese may be known for their prowess in the Martial Arts and the sport of Sumo Wrestling, but perhaps they may soon gain fame for their skill as pillow fighters.

The Association of Mature American Citizens reports that a qualifying event was held recently in the country’s Shizuoka Prefecture for the All-Japan Pillow Fighting Championships. The first pillow fight competition was held in 2013 by a group of high school students and since then it has become one of the nation’s oddest “sporting” events.