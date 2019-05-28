“In there stepped a stately Raven,” as Poe put it

Living Section

London, England - They are breathing a sigh of relief in Great Britain. Four raven chicks were born recently in the 1,000 year old Tower of London, the first in some three decades. According to the Association of Mature American Citizens, the lack of newborn raven chicks over such a long period of time raised the specter, in some circles, that the Tower and the Kingdom would be doomed.

Ravenmaster Christopher Skaife told reporters the black birds would secure the future. “After all, legend tells us that should the ravens leave the Tower of London it will crumble into dust and a great harm will befall the kingdom.”