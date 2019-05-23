Wellton Library Family Activities

Living Section

Wellton, Arizona - Children, teens, and adults are invited to the Wellton Library for the 2019 Summer Reading Program! There is no charge to attend any program.

Saturday, June 1st @ 11:00 a.m.

Summer Reading Kick-off Party

Visit the Wellton Library between 11am and 1pm to sign up for summer reading and enjoy space crafts, games, and out-of-this-world fun! Summer reading is open to all ages.



Tuesday, June 4th @ 10:30 a.m.

Bilingual Storytime

Parents and children can participate in stories, rhymes, and songs in English and Spanish. Bilingual Storytime is held the first Tuesday of every month.



Tuesday, June 4th @ 2:00 p.m.

A Scene from My World

Teens can create miniature scenes of an imagined world. (Ages 13-17)



Wednesday, June 5th, 12th, 19th, 26th @ 12:00 p.m.

Children’s Craft

Youngsters age 4 and up are welcome to join us each week for a different craft. (Children under age 10, bring an adult assistant!) During June, crafters will create a flying rocket, a planets book, space doh, and alien puppets.



Wednesday, June 5th @ 2:00 p.m.

Border Patrol K9 Demo

Learn more about the furry heroes of the U.S. Border Patrol! Border patrol agents will discuss the types of dogs selected, how dogs are trained, and what tasks they’re trained to perform as part of the K9 unit. All ages welcome.



Thursday, June 6th, 13th, 20th, 27th @ 10:30 a.m.

BabyTime

Children ages 2 and younger will learn as they enjoy songs, movement activities, rhymes, a book, and playtime.



Thursday, June 6th, 13th, 20th, 27th @ 4:00 p.m.

Family Games

Set aside Thursday afternoons/evenings to spend time playing games with family and friends. Bring your own game or use one of the almost 40 games available at the library!



Friday, June 7th & 21st @ 1:00 p.m.

Builders Club

Ages 6-12 can unleash creativity through construction! Different building materials and challenges will be provided to facilitate critical thinking and learning through play.



Friday, June 7th, 14th, 21st, 28th @ 2:00 p.m.

Teen Space/Sci-Fi Films

In honor of our space-themed summer reading program, teens can enjoy a different science fiction/space movie every week! (Ages 13-17) All of the movies are rated PG-13, and will be shown in the Teen Room.



Saturday, June 8th, 15th, 22nd, 29th @ 2:00 p.m.

Out-of-This-World Craft Series

Creativity knows no boundaries with this craft series! Join us each Saturday for out of this world crafts, including Space Magnets, Galaxy Jars, an Astrology Craft, and Galaxy Snow Globes. All ages welcome! Youngsters under age 10 will need to bring someone age 16 or older to help.



Tuesday, June 11th, 18th, 25th @ 10:30 a.m.

Storytime

Young children can participate in stories, rhymes, songs, and crafts while building language and learning skills. Most beneficial for ages two to five years old.



Tuesday, June 11th @ 2:00 p.m.

Teen Rocket Launch

Build a rocket that will be launched into the sky! Use simple physics to calculate velocity. (Ages 13-17)



Thursday, June 13th & 27th @ 2:00 p.m.

Teen Tech Testing

Sample library-owned technology including 3D printing, virtual reality, coding, and more! (Ages 13-17)



Friday, June 14th @ 10:00 a.m.

Seeing (Sun) Spots: Solar Viewing

Join members of the Foothills Astronomy Club for a morning of searching for solar flares, prominences, and sunspots through solar telescopes.



Friday, June 14th & 28th @ 1:00 p.m.

Library Lab

Ages 6-12 can participate in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics) challenges including experiments, projects, games, and other activities.



Tuesday, June 18th @ 2:00 p.m.

Teen Starry Night Lanterns

Decorate your own lantern to project a starry night! Next month, make a galaxy candle for your lantern. (Ages 13-17)



Wednesday, June 19th @ 2:00 p.m.

Border Patrol Boot Camp

Border Patrol agents will lead all ages in stretches and mild exercises, as well as teach the importance of healthy eating and staying hydrated. Participants under the age of 18 will need permission from a parent or guardian.



Tuesday, June 25th @ 2:00 p.m.

Wildman Phil

Enjoy a live reptile and comedy show and meet some creepy crawly critters!



The Wellton Library is located at 28790 San Jose Avenue in Wellton, AZ. For more information, call (928) 785-9575.