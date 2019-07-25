Living Section

Wellton Library Book Club meets the first Friday of every month

Details
Written by YNN YNN
Published: 25 July 2019 25 July 2019

Wellton, Arizona - Share your love of books and reading! During summer and early fall, the Wellton Library Book Club meets the first Friday of every month at 10:00 a.m. Books are available for checkout at the Wellton Library service desk. All are welcome to attend.

Friday, Aug. 2nd @ 10:00 a.m.
The Five Books of Moses by Robert Alter

Friday, Sept. 6th @ 10:00 a.m.
My Grandmother Asked Me To Tell You She’s Sorry by Fredrick Bachman

Friday, Oct. 4th @ 10:00 a.m.
The Imperfectionists by Tom Rachman

The Wellton Library is located at 28790 San Jose Avenue in Wellton, AZ. For more information, call (928) 785-9575.