Amber Monson teaches you how to prepare for your inevitable snake encounter

Wellton, Arizona - You live in the desert. Snakes live in the desert. At some point, you will most likely meet one another. What will you do? On Saturday, March 16th, wildlife management scientist Amber Monson will teach you how to prepare for your inevitable snake encounter. Join us at 11:00 a.m. at the Wellton Library to learn how to cohabitate as peacefully as possible with the snakes of the Desert Southwest.

There is no charge to attend, and all ages are welcome.

The Wellton Library is located at 28790 San Jose Avenue in Wellton, AZ. For more information, call (928) 785-9575.