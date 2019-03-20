This was no birdie

Living Section

British Columbia, Canada - A golfer in British Columbia started his first round of the season recently with a birdie that turned into a dubious hole-in-one. His tee shot landed on the green where the birdie in question was basking in the sun, says the Association of Mature American Citizens.

It was an eagle, to be precise, and it picked up the golf ball when it landed and eventually dropped it into the hole. According to the golfer, "Despite the rules of golf saying I need to replace it (which I did and missed the putt), this will still go down as my hole in one story for life."