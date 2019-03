Living Section

Wellton, Arizona - Have you read a good book lately that other readers might enjoy? On Friday, March 8th, the Wellton Library will host Book Sharing at 10:00 a.m. Bring a favorite book (or at least the title and author) and be ready to share a brief review. You’ll also get the chance to hear recommendations from other readers.

There is no charge to attend.

The Wellton Library is located at 28790 San Jose Avenue in Wellton, AZ. For more information, call (928) 785-9575.