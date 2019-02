Living Section

Wellton, Arizona - Do you love D.I.Y.? On Thursday, March 7th, the Wellton Library will host a Chicken Craft at 11:00 a.m. Try your hand at turning a gourd into a colorful chicken! There is no charge to attend; participants are seated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Supplies are limited.

The Wellton Library is located at 28790 San Jose Avenue in Wellton, AZ. For more information, call (928) 785-9575.