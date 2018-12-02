Wellton Library Family Programs

Living Section

Wellton, Arizona - Children and teens are invited to the Wellton Library for movies, crafts, and fun! There is no charge to attend any program.

Please note, the library will be closed Tuesday, December 25th, for Christmas, and Tuesday, January 1st, for New Year’s Day.



Tuesday, December 4th @ 10:30 a.m.

Bilingual Storytime

Parents and children can participate in stories, rhymes, and songs in English and Spanish.



Tuesday, December 4th & 11th @ 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, December 27th @ 3:00 p.m.

Gaming

Teens and tweens ages 10-17 are invited to play video games on the library’s Xbox and Wii, play board games or relax with coloring activities.



Wednesday, December 5th, 12th, 19th, 26th @ 3:30 p.m. & 4:30 p.m.

Children’s Craft

Youngsters age 4 and up are welcome to join us each week for a different craft. (Children under age 10, bring an adult assistant!) This month, join us for jewelry making, Christmas cards, and suncatchers.



Wednesday, December 5th, 12th, 19th @ 3:30 p.m.

Creative Lab

Teens are invited to explore their creative abilities through painting, drawing, crafting, building, experimenting, computing, and more! (Ages 13-17) This month, join us for winter and holiday-themed projects.



Thursday, December 6th @ 3:00 p.m.

Holiday Gaming Party

Teens and tweens ages 10-17 are invited to play video games, board games or relax with coloring activities while enjoying light holiday refreshments.



Friday, December 7th & 21st @ 3:30 p.m.

Builders Club

Ages 6-12 can unleash creativity through construction! Different building materials and challenges will be provided to facilitate critical thinking and learning through play. This month, join us for gumdrop trees and gingerbread houses.



Tuesday, December 11th & 18th @ 10:30 a.m.

Storytime

Young children can participate in stories, rhymes, songs, and crafts while building language and learning skills. Most beneficial for ages infant to six years old.



Thursday, December 13th @ 3:30 p.m.

Living with Snakes

Learn how to cohabitate as peacefully as possible with snakes in the desert Southwest. Wildlife management scientist Amber Monson will teach you how to prepare for your inevitable snake encounter. No snakes will be at the program.



Friday, December 14th & 28th @ 3:30 p.m.

Library Lab

Ages 6-12 can participate in Halloween-themed STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics) challenges including experiments, projects, games, and other activities. This month, work with kinetic sand and make fake snow.

Saturday, December 15th @ 1:30 p.m.

Film Club for Teens

From story writing to recording to editing, learn the art of filmmaking.

Tuesday, December 18th @ 3:30 p.m.

Santa Storytime

Join us for an interactive story time with hot chocolate and cookies, followed by a visit from Santa Claus! Each child will receive a used book (while supplies last), courtesy of the Friends of the Wellton Library.



Thursday, December 20th @ 3:00 p.m.

Merry Grinchmas

Join us for a Dr. Seuss-themed party! Enjoy a holiday story time, Grinchy crafts, refreshments, and a movie! All ages welcome.



Wednesday, December 26th @ 3:30 p.m.

Combined Children’s Craft and Teen Creative Lab

Here’s a great craft for young hands and slightly older ones, too. Children, tweens and teens are all invited to create a “snowstorm in a bottle.”



The Wellton Library is located at 28790 San Jose Avenue in Wellton, AZ. For more information, call (928) 785-9575.