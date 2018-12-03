Living Section

Yuma, Arizona - Located between Russia to the North, China to the East, and Iran and Afghanistan to the South, Central Asia has long been a coveted jewel as the peoples of Eurasia sought to control the Silk Road and modern nations seek to expand trade and access to oil.

On Monday, December 17th, join AZ Western College Professor Monica Ketchum for “Summer in the ‘Stans: From Desert Southwest to Central Asia,” a slide presentation of insights gained in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan during her 2018 Fulbright-Hays project, at 6:00 p.m. at the Main Library. Professor Ketchum will also provide a rich list of books to further explore the literature, history, religion, and politics of this unique and dynamic region. There is no charge to attend.



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.