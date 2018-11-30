Living Section

Yuma, Arizona - Hear the word, iceberg, and your mind will conjure up a craggy white dome or wedge floating around in a frigid ocean. But, scientists at NASA say they recently sighted and photographed an uncanny looking berg that was in the shape of an almost perfect rectangle with a flat top and even corners and straight edges, according to the Association of Mature American Citizens.

One of those scientists, Dr. Alek Aaron Petty, says that while they might seem rare to the uninitiated, what he calls “floating ice shelves,” which are found mainly off the Antarctic coast, are really not that unusual.